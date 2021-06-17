History notes

Waiting for “Daddy,” Charles Maxwell Jr. returns to his home on Adams Avenue in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township. He was serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II in 1945.

Left to right: Charles Maxwell III, 4 years old; Ellen (Maxwell) Stewart, 6 years old; and Doris (Maxwell) Leikfet, 5 years old.

Upcoming eventsCommunity Garden: There are raised beds available for planting vegetables or flowers. Perfect for organizations or individuals. Please email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com for information on the community garden, personalized brick walkway or membership. “Like” us on Facebook and check out the many videos and photos.

The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, unless holiday or bad weather.