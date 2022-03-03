History Notes

Joseph Bennett Sr., a Chevy dealer for many years, had also been active in civic organizations in the area as a former freeholder, past president of the Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce, director of WOND radio station and the American Red Cross, and drive chairman for the Blood Bank, Red Cross and March of Dimes.

He provided cars to Mainland, Oakcrest and Pleasantville high schools for use in their driver training education. The Chevy dealership, which began in 1935 in Pleasantville, has been in Cardiff since 1968 as this grand opening poster advertises, and remains one of the longest active businesses in the township.

