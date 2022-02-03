 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
History Notes
History Notes

Calf roping was a part of the 90-minute show from the Diamond S Rodeo that took place at Brownies Lodge in July of 1973.

It was sponsored by the Egg Harbor Township Volunteer Rescue Squad, and proceeds benefited their building fund.

Brownies, originally owned by the Hoffman family, was located at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Bargaintown Road in the Bargaintown section of the township. It was once a popular bar and restaurant with riding stables. The building stands vacant today.

The GEHT Historical Society Museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. The museum is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting, or by appointment. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com or the Facebook page.

Donations and memberships are welcomed!

