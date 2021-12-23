 Skip to main content
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

Lynn Wood, provided

Happy Holidays from the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society.

The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum is open on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., or by appointment. The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com for more information.

Visit Facebook page for photos, videos and upcoming events. “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ” books for sale at the museum or call 609-335-3313.

Become a GEHTHS member. Donations always appreciated.

EHT history notes

In this Whitey Swartz photo taken in 1966, workers are removing ties from the Pennsylvania Seashore Railroad. The line from McKee City to Mays…

History notes

Ben’s Bar-B-Q, located along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township, was a popular gathering spot for teenager…

