History notes

Happy Holidays from the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society.
The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum is open on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., or by appointment. The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com for more information.
Visit Facebook page for photos, videos and upcoming events. “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ” books for sale at the museum or call 609-335-3313.
Become a GEHTHS member. Donations always appreciated.