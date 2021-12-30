History notes

This early Atlantic City Press clipping shows groundbreaking ceremonies that were held January of 1981 for the construction of the new $11 million Egg Harbor Township High School. School board president Rocco Carri, with shovel, is joined by board members (left to right) Marilyn Gallagher, Robert Hendrickson, board secretary/administrator James Daiker, board member George Dearborn, architect Ed Steelman, Carri, board member John King, school superintendent Thomas Smith, architect Clement F. Wasleski, and high school principal Philip Heery. The construction of the school on 76.8 acres was due to be completed in September of 1982.