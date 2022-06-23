History notes

The eighth-grade graduates of the Cardiff School in 1949. County school superintendent, Mason A. Stratton, introduced the students while School Board President Russell Swift awarded the certificates.

The graduates, left to right starting in the front are: Florence Couchoud, Helen Willetts, Vera Welsh, Norma Cavileer, Dorothy Smith, Ronald Jones . Second row…Georgetta Henry, Dorothy Fox, Ann Johnson, Alice Atwell, Maurice Milton, George Evinski, Charles Wallin, . Third row.. Emily Reeves, Patricia Campbell, Virginia Detwiler, Thomas Long, Lewis Tozer, Lyle Worlock, John Rockelman. Fourth row…William Parker, Fay Tozer, Hazel McHugh and George Downs. Fifth row…Norman King, Franklin Noel, Morris Cacace, Richard Poley, Charles Lively and Edward Murphy. Back row…Charles Guenther, Alvin Thompson, William Hingston, Franz Boehly and Tommy Sutton.

GEHTHS Museum hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment.

The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

Lynn Wood