EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

History Notes

In the 1920s, Benjamin R. Fox had high hopes for the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. He planned to develop the new “Venice of the East.” In 1927, he had his home built near Lake’s Bay which resembled the design of the White House. When the stock market crashed in 1929, he fell on hard times financially and all plans for further development stopped. I934, Dr. Joseph M. Weidberg bought Fox’s residence and the building became Oxford Academy, a private boarding school for wealthy boys which provided individual instruction, complete with greenhouses and tennis courts.

In 1971 the building was destroyed by a suspicious fire and never rebuilt. Today, townhouses stand on the location of the once very active Oxford Academy.

The EHT Historical Society Museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. The museum is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting, or by appointment. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com or the Facebook page. Donations and memberships are welcomed.

