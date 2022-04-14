 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

History Notes

A young Arnie Garwood on the tractor belonging to his father, Abel Garwood, during a work day at the Atlantic City Race track in 1959.

Abel Garwood, a nurseryman from the Bargaintown section of the township, recently passed away at age 100. Abel was operating engineer for Cedar Bridge Nursery and Atlantic City Race Track in Hamilton Township. The Garwood name dates way back into the early days of Egg Harbor Township.

On May 12 at 6 p.m., the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will host a recognition dinner held at the Crab Trap Restaurant in Somers Point. Guest speaker will be Nick “Nor’Easter Nick” Pittman. Please call Lisa Press at 609-646-9633 for more information. Raffle prizes given throughout the event!

The EHT Historical Society Museum is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., or by appointment, at 6647 West Jersey Ave. For more information, email EHT.GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com, or the group’s Facebook page.

History Notes

This historic building along Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in the Scullville section of the township was built in the mid-1800s by former jud…

