History Notes

A young Arnie Garwood on the tractor belonging to his father, Abel Garwood, during a work day at the Atlantic City Race track in 1959.

Abel Garwood, a nurseryman from the Bargaintown section of the township, recently passed away at age 100. Abel was operating engineer for Cedar Bridge Nursery and Atlantic City Race Track in Hamilton Township. The Garwood name dates way back into the early days of Egg Harbor Township.

