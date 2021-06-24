 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History notes: Zion Methodist Church
0 comments

History notes: Zion Methodist Church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zion Methodist Church in 1947

This photo shows the Zion Methodist Church in 1947 when members celebrated its 133rd anniversary. The pastor at this time was Rev. Charles E. Rhubart. In 1786, the Blackman’s Meeting House in Bargaintown was one of the places of worship in the Salem circuit.

 Jeff Wood, provided

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

On October 23, 1814, a meeting of members was held to elect trustees. The present brick church was built in 1822 and the name of Zion began in 1828. Its first pastor was Rev. Walter Burrows.

Upcoming events

Community Garden: There are raised beds available for planting vegetables or flowers. Perfect for organizations or individuals. Please email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com for information on the community garden, personalized brick walkway or membership. “Like” us on Facebook and check out the many videos and photos.

The Museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, unless holiday or bad weather.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History notes
Egg Harbor-EHC

History notes

Waiting for “Daddy,” Charles Maxwell Jr. returns to his home on Adams Avenue in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township. He was serving …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News