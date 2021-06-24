History notes: Zion Methodist Church

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

On October 23, 1814, a meeting of members was held to elect trustees. The present brick church was built in 1822 and the name of Zion began in 1828. Its first pastor was Rev. Walter Burrows.

