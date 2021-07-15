History notes: Hobby Day at McKee City School, 1941

Grace Taylor, principal of the McKee City School in 1941, created “Hobby Day” for the students.

She also shared her own hobbies — writing music and raising cocker spaniels. The students often sang songs Taylor composed.

Miss Messinger, teacher of 3rd, 4th and 5th grades, shared her hobby of making afghans.

Student George Bruckler was proud to share his collection of comic books and Billy Fleming brought in his favorite fishing rod. Joetta Beckman enjoyed collecting candy wrappers. A few boys mentioned bike riding as their favorite hobby and brought their bikes to the school. Several girls showed samples of their embroidery and wick-weaving while some boys showed their model airplanes. Alice Beckman shared her collection of about 40 sea shells from the Atlantic City beach. Vernon Long, an eighth grade student, brought some of his favorite books since reading was his favorite hobby. Tom Sawyer, Robinson Crusoe, Tom Swift, Pilgrim’s Progress and The Crisis by Winston Churchill were among his favorites.

12-year-old Wenonah Long shared pictures of flowers that grow in her garden and her free-hand drawings of birds. Seventh-grader Bob Bruckler showed how you can build furniture with a simple orange crate.

