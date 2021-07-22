History notes: Ad for Tommy Feori’s Fairmount Inn Cardiff

Ad for Tommy Feori’s Fairmount Inn Cardiff

Photo shows an ad in a 1953 Pleasantville Press for Tommy Feori’s Fairmount Inn, which was located on the Black Horse Pike in the Cardiff section of the township. Today it is the popular LB1 restaurant.

