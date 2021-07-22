 Skip to main content
History notes: Ad for Tommy Feori’s Fairmount Inn Cardiff
Photo shows an ad in a 1953 Pleasantville Press for Tommy Feori’s Fairmount Inn, which was located on the Black Horse Pike in the Cardiff section of the township. Today it is the popular LB1 restaurant.

GEHTHS InformationGEHTHSmuseum@aol.com for information on the community garden, personalized brick walkway or membership. “Like” us on Facebook and check out the many videos and photos. The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave in EHT.

Hours are 1-3 p.m. Sundays, unless a holiday or bad weather.

