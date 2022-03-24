History Notes -Zion Methodist Church…200 years old

In this early photo of the Zion Methodist Church in Bargaintown, notice the dirt road and horse and wagon out front. The first place of worship was built on Andrew Blackman’s land in 1764. It was constructed out of cedar boards cut at Babcock’s saw Mill in Bargaintown, with nails made by a blacksmith named Jeffers. This meeting house was used by the Presbyterian Society until 1789. Methodists in this area began using the meeting house until 1814. Since many families were coming to worship, a larger brick church was built in 1822, at a cost of $1,525.95. The bricks were made by Samuel Somers and laid in lime made from shells gathered from Lake’s and Scull’s Bays. Many of the shingles on the roof were split and shaved by Thomas Garwood. The cedar lumber from the old meeting house was kept and used to shelter horses of the worshipers in the new brick church. Many came from as far away as Tuckahoe and Absecon by horse and wagon.
A bell tower was added in 1912 and a brick addition in 1949.
Upcoming event:
The public is invited to an old-fashioned slide show presentation on the history of Storybook Land and Adventure Village at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the EHT Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave. The suggested admission price is $2, Historical Society members are free. Come early to watch a video of early photos of Egg Harbor Township.
The EHT Historical Society Museum is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., or by appointment. It is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave.
For more information, visit GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or our Facebook page.