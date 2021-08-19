Free Jazz festival returns to Pleasantville’s Lakes Bay Marina

PLEASANTVILLE — For many who attended Pleasantville Mayor Judy M. Ward’s inaugural Sunset Jazz Festival at Lakes Bay Marina on Wednesday evening, Aug. 11, it had been far too long since the sweet sounds of live jazz music filled the open air. Concertgoers enjoyed the musical stylings of Eddie Morgan and his band, REK’d 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd, as the sun set across the bay over the Atlantic City Skyline.

In addition to enjoying the free concert, many who attended from all over southern New Jersey took advantage of the delicious dinner platters and lite bites offered by the Soul Grill on Wheels food truck. Guests had been encouraged to bring their own chairs to enjoy the show, but many didn’t need them as the band had the crowd on their feet for much of the performance while playing their signature funky R&B selections, mixed in with jazz tunes and standards.

During a break between the band’s sets, a raffle was held to win a wine/beverage refrigerator donated by Art Handler’s Appliance Center. Proceeds benefited the Pleasantville Envisions Pride and Prosperity (PEPP) Committee, whose mission is to promote “Pride in Who We Are” in Pleasantville by hosting community events throughout the year.

“Sunset Jazz was something I have wanted to do for some time and felt now was a good time to have an uplifting event for the residents,” Pleasantville Mayor Judy M. Ward said. “Considering this past year and all that we have been through with the pandemic, this is a way to safely socialize and have a great evening at no cost to our residents.”