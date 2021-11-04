Four EHT student teams compete in virtual NJSBA STEAM Tank Challenge

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When your hometown’s namesake is so vitally important that it is designated a National Scenic and Recreational River by the U.S. Congress, it can evoke enough emotion to produce an award-winning invention to protect and preserve it.

It’s safe to assume that Mayuri Acharya and Chantel Deveza, 10th grade students at Egg Harbor Township High School, had the health and well being of the Great Egg Harbor River in their thoughts when they masterminded their “Eco River” invention — a copper filter designed to help depollute rivers and streams by filtering out waste. Their creation, which caught the attention of judges at the annual NJ STEAM Tank Challenge competition in early October, garnered them an Outstanding Achievement nod in the Sustainability category. Judged on their ability to provide concrete evidence that their idea/invention is not harmful to the environment, limits the depletion of natural resources, addresses, presents innovative solutions to climate change, and provides long-term ecological balance that will benefit individuals, families and communities, the dynamic duo will receive a certificate and a digital badge for their ingenious work.

They were complemented for their invention to help with environmental pollution, and one judge said, “I would definitely invest to put this in my bulkhead.”