First Annual Sheriff’s Cup Shooting Competition

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler held the first annual Sherriff’s Cup Shooting Competition at the Atlantic County Firearms Training Facility on Friday, Oct. 1. All Atlantic County law enforcement agencies were invited to participate. Thirteen teams competed in the event, including one civilian team of retired law enforcement, for a total of 39 shooters. The three courses of fire included shotgun, pisto, and rifle.

The Pleasantville Police Department team took first place in the competition. Individual course winners with the fastest times are as follows: Rifle — Gary Jones, Galloway Township; Pistol — Rob D’Arcangelo, Pleasantville; Shotgun — Josh Schwenger, Atlantic City. Schwenger also was the best overall shooter of the competition.

Sheriff Scheffler thanked Action Uniform, Acadia Healthcare and The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Foundation for their support in making the event possible.

“It was a great day of camaraderie, food, and friendship. I have been wanting to do this for some time, and without the support of my fellow law enforcement executives and all the volunteers that kept us safe, this would not have happened. I look forward to next year’s competition and to keep this going as an annual event,” said Scheffler.