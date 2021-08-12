Farming in Egg Harbor Township circa 1940’s Steelmanville

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

The photos, courtesy Ralph Larned, show trucks loading boxes of lettuce that were grown on the large tract of land on Steelmanville Road at the Tom Dix farm. Produce was taken very early to Atlantic City and other markets. If you drive by this part of the farm today you can see where the produce was grown as it remains an open field.

