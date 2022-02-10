English Creek Schoolhouse Circa~ early 1900s

Teacher Zilpha E. Brandis is pictured on the steps of the early English Creek School located on today’s Somers Point Mays Landing Road in the English Creek section of the township. According to information from “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ,” Richard Scull deeded a quarter acre of land to the Egg Harbor Township School district No. 8 on May 13, 1848 for the construction of a “public school house which will be free to all inhabitants.” The teacher taught all ages up to the 8th grade. The school was in use until the 1930s. It is a private residence today.