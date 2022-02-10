 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
English Creek Schoolhouse Circa~ early 1900s
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

English Creek Schoolhouse Circa~ early 1900s

Teacher Zilpha E. Brandis is pictured on the steps of the early English Creek School located on today’s Somers Point Mays Landing Road in the English Creek section of the township. According to information from “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ,” Richard Scull deeded a quarter acre of land to the Egg Harbor Township School district No. 8 on May 13, 1848 for the construction of a “public school house which will be free to all inhabitants.” The teacher taught all ages up to the 8th grade. The school was in use until the 1930s. It is a private residence today.

The Great Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. It is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m., weather permitting, or by appointment.

For more information, visit GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com or check out the group’s Facebook page. Memberships are open and welcomed.

