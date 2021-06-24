EHT's Kanoa Lee earns Eagle Award

Kanoa Lee, 15, of Egg Harbor Township has earned his Eagle Award, the highest award available for youth members of Scouts BSA.

To earn Eagle, a scout must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges, demonstrate leadership within their troop, and successfully plan and complete a community service project. Only about 6% of all scouts earn the Eagle Award.

For his Eagle project, Lee built benches for the prayer path at the Church of St. Katherine Drexel. As the Eagle candidate, Lee was responsible for planning the project, communicating with both church and scout leaders, and coordinating the Troop 94 scout volunteers.

According to Lee, he chose St. Katherine Drexel because he wanted to give back after the church had taught him so much. Lee would like to give special thanks to his grandfather, David Kane, for both his donation of wood for his project as well as putting the time and effort on teaching him how to measure and cut the wood.

Lee has been involved in scouting for eight years and is a member of Egg Harbor Township Scout BSA Troop 94, chartered by the Mainland PBA. In addition to scouting, Lee belongs to St. Katherine Drexel church and is a member of the church’s core team, who work to prepare eighth graders for confirmation.