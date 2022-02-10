 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EHTHS FBLA Student Leader Hosts Southern Region Summit
0 Comments

EHTHS FBLA Student Leader Hosts Southern Region Summit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As a Future Business Leaders of America state officer and the Southern Region vice president, student Krisha Patel was recently tasked with organizing and hosting a summit for all Southern FBLA Chapters across seven counties to discuss common issues and share ideas. The Egg Harbor Township High School junior didn’t disappoint.

On Jan. 18, representatives from FBLA chapters in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties came together virtually for Patel’s two-hour event that included keynote speaker presentations by Sen. Vincent J. Polistina and Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson, and activities focused on strengthening the social media presence of the individual chapters, sharpening public speaking skills and honing special-event planning proficiencies.

“I am thankful I was able to play a role in allowing members to network with professionals and students from the Southern Region, it’s events like these that foster life-long memories,” said Patel.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. is the largest career student business organization in the world. Focusing on leadership development, academic competitions, educational programs and community service, FBLA-PBL brings business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.

In addition to her FBLA leadership position, Patel is a member of the EHTHS Key Club, a student-led high school organization dedicated to service. Patel also serves as a Key Club state lieutenant governor. In that capacity, she is responsible for supporting and growing the local club and serving as a liaison between the state and local organizations. Patel offers free tutoring to her peers, has received first-place honors in the Delaware Valley Science Fair, and plans to pursue a career in the medical field upon graduation.

For more information, contact EHTHS FBLA co-advisers Eileen Duff or Laurent Zisa via email to duffe@eht.k12.nj.us or zisal@eht.k12.nj.us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egg Harbor-EHC

History Notes

Calf roping was a part of the 90-minute show from the Diamond S Rodeo that took place at Brownies Lodge in July of 1973.

History notes
Egg Harbor-EHC

History notes

The Patcong Bridge on Poplar Avenue, between the border of Egg Harbor Township and Linwood, was built in 1916. In this photo from The Press of…

Egg Harbor-EHC

History Notes

Located on Jeffers Landing Road in the Scullville section of the township is the original home of the Jeffers family. Through the years the Je…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News