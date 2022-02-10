EHTHS FBLA Student Leader Hosts Southern Region Summit

In addition to her FBLA leadership position, Patel is a member of the EHTHS Key Club, a student-led high school organization dedicated to service. Patel also serves as a Key Club state lieutenant governor. In that capacity, she is responsible for supporting and growing the local club and serving as a liaison between the state and local organizations. Patel offers free tutoring to her peers, has received first-place honors in the Delaware Valley Science Fair, and plans to pursue a career in the medical field upon graduation.