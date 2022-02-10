EHTHS FBLA Student Leader Hosts Southern Region Summit

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As a Future Business Leaders of America state officer and the Southern Region vice president, student Krisha Patel was recently tasked with organizing and hosting a summit for all Southern FBLA Chapters across seven counties to discuss common issues and share ideas. The Egg Harbor Township High School junior didn’t disappoint.
On Jan. 18, representatives from FBLA chapters in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties came together virtually for Patel’s two-hour event that included keynote speaker presentations by Sen. Vincent J. Polistina and Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson, and activities focused on strengthening the social media presence of the individual chapters, sharpening public speaking skills and honing special-event planning proficiencies.
“I am thankful I was able to play a role in allowing members to network with professionals and students from the Southern Region, it’s events like these that foster life-long memories,” said Patel.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. is the largest career student business organization in the world. Focusing on leadership development, academic competitions, educational programs and community service, FBLA-PBL brings business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.
In addition to her FBLA leadership position, Patel is a member of the EHTHS Key Club, a student-led high school organization dedicated to service. Patel also serves as a Key Club state lieutenant governor. In that capacity, she is responsible for supporting and growing the local club and serving as a liaison between the state and local organizations. Patel offers free tutoring to her peers, has received first-place honors in the Delaware Valley Science Fair, and plans to pursue a career in the medical field upon graduation.
For more information, contact EHTHS FBLA co-advisers Eileen Duff or Laurent Zisa via email to duffe@eht.k12.nj.us or zisal@eht.k12.nj.us.