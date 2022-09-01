EHT Schools Awarded $424,000 Grant to Implement Youth Transition To Work Program

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township School District received a $424,422 Youth Transition To Work grant from the NJ Department of Labor & Workforce Development Office in June to provide hands-on workforce-readiness training for juniors and seniors, as well as out-of-school youth between the ages of 16 to 24, giving them a leg up in securing registered apprenticeships and lifelong employment in high-paying, high-skill careers.

One of only three grant awardees in the state, the township will also utilize grant funds to address the need for better-aligned secondary and post-secondary training that not only meets the interests of students, but also the labor demands unique to New Jersey.

“The Youth Transition to Work grant will give the district the ability to continue and expand upon the many great apprenticeship programs that have already been created for Egg Harbor Township high school students. These programs will give students viable career options after high school (and) the skills and experiences needed to be employed in high-wage, high-skill, in-demand fields, while building a sustainable workforce. We are grateful for this generous grant through the New Jersey Department of Labor that will allow the district to provide opportunities for both in- and out-of-school youth,” said Dr. Carmelita Graham, director of Vocational Education and Career and Technical Education for Egg Harbor Township Schools.

“The mission of the YTTW program is to recruit, screen and facilitate effective transitions of high school juniors, seniors and out-of-school youth (ages 16 to 24) to high-skill, high-wage employment in labor-demand occupations, with long-term career potential and opportunities for occupationally-relevant lifelong learning, thereby motivating youth to greater success in secondary and post-seconday education,” said Tami Novatin from the NJ Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship.

“YTTW grantees are expected to establish programs in new apprenticeship occupations or industries, link secondary education and higher educational institutions to existing USDOL apprenticeship programs, reactivate registered programs that are not currently in use, and increase the number of high school graduates entering registered apprenticeship programs in NJ.”

The 18-month YTTW program will roll out on the heels of the district’s grant-funded Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education (PACE) program that launched during the 2021-2022 school year, funded through a $300,000 grant received from NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development in June 2021. Also spanning 18 months, the PACE program prepares Egg Harbor Township High School seniors for expanded career pathway opportunities with industry-based training combined with instructional curricula to set them on the fast track to earning advanced credentials, creating a pipeline of qualified student candidates drawn from all socio-economic backgrounds. PACE program students receive stipend-paid workforce readiness training in manufacturing, wastewater operations and medical assistant programming offered by partner organizations NJ Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP), Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), and Atlantic Cape Community College (ACCC), creating a solid foundation for students seeking registered apprenticeships, higher-wage jobs in those fields of study, post-secondary vocational school, or higher education upon graduation.

Additionally, the district partnered with the Atlantic County Workforce Development (ACWD) office which coordinates resources and efficiently delivers workforce readiness services for residents and businesses of Atlantic County through educational and technical skills training that responds to the needs of employers. As an approved Department of Labor Apprenticeship Intermediary, ACWD helps businesses successfully create, launch, and/or expand apprenticeship programs, and is qualified to assist in the development of registered apprenticeship programs. As such, ACWD staff members worked in conjunction with the school district and employer partners with the administrative requirements associated with becoming an approved Registered Apprenticeship Program Sponsor business, and provided financial support through their Summer Youth Employment Program to enhance the work experience of EHTHS recent graduates. ACWDB also assists in facilitating outcomes of the grant when transitioning from PACE to registered apprenticeships.

Spearheaded by Graham, the YTTW grant will enable the district to continue PACE initiatives and expand programming to include additional partnerships with Kaizen Technologies Inc. offering pre-apprenticeship and registered apprenticeship IT and cybersecurity software training opportunities for students enabling them to confidently leap into the next technical age with ease and efficiency; Viking Yacht Co. offering summer vocational employment, skills training and registered apprenticeship opportunities in marine manufacturing; South Jersey Yacht Sales offering students hands-on vocational instruction and skills training in marine electronics, installation, boat systems and engine repairs; Local 68 Operating Engineers offering program completers access and entry into their four-year Education and Apprenticeship Training Program that includes Black Seal Steam licensure, Blue Seal Refrigeration licensure, OSHA-10 and CFC Universal licensure; United Steelworkers’ offering access and exposure to their multi-skilled Joint Apprenticeship Training Program that will prepare program completers for a multitude of construction careers; Ernest Trans School of Trucking offering CDL license certification training for participants 18 years of age and older who have a NJ state standard drivers license; as well as Airport Operations exposure through a partnership with TBI Airport Management at Atlantic City International Airport.

“The district looks forward to building upon the successes of the PACE program and delivering a YTTW program that serves even more Egg Harbor Township youth, champions their career goals, serves as an advocate for registered apprenticeships, facilitates effective career pathway transitions for all participants, secures partnerships with approved apprenticeship businesses, and that aligns flawlessly with the district’s Strategic Plan and Egg Harbor Township High School’s vocational and career and technical education coursework,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kim Gruccio.

Those interested in learning more about the Out-Of-School Youth Program, fill out the Google form at tinyurl.com/2p8faret. For business partnership opportunities or to learn more about becoming an Employer Sponsor, visit nj.gov/labor/career-services/apprenticeship/foremployers.shtml, or contact Dr. Graham at 609-653-0100, ext. 1681, or via email to grahamc@eht.k12.nj.us; or Ellen Gregory at 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or via email to gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.