EHT School District awarded $300,000 Pre-Apprenticeship Grant

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township High School seniors and their parents who are interested in learning more about the district’s new Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education (PACE) program, are encouraged to participate in the question-and-answer virtual information session at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Funded through a generous $300,000 grant from the NJ Department of Labor & Workforce Development Office of Apprenticeship, Egg Harbor Township Schools will partner with Registered Apprenticeship Sponsors Atlantic Cape Community College (ACCC), Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), Atlantic County Workforce Development Board (ACWDB), and New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) to prepare Egg Harbor
Township youth for expanded career pathway opportunities with industry-based training combined with instructional curricula that will set them on the fast track to earning advanced credentials.
In that capacity, Egg Harbor Township High School will create a pipeline of qualified candidates drawn from all socioeconomic backgrounds who will move from Manufacturing, Wastewater, and Exploration in Healthcare Careers pre-apprenticeship programs to Registered Apprenticeships as journeymen, higher-wage earners, and/or post-secondary career pathways prepared to fill relevant key roles in New Jersey’s workforce.
“We are excited to have been awarded the PACE grant. Funding from this grant will give Egg Harbor Township High School students the opportunity to further explore targeted careers and engage in training and credentialing that will connect them to high-wage, in-demand jobs after high school,” said Dr. Carmelita Graham, Egg Harbor Township School District’s K-12 Instructional Technology and Career & Technical Education Curriculum Supervisor.
By partnering with ACCC’s Workforce Development Office, the district is providing additional meaningful educational experiences for students designed to inspire and prepare them for lifelong careers. Programming will align with the district’s strategic plan; include quality placements with the college; deliver approved training and curriculum based on industry standards; increase Registered Apprenticeship opportunities and employment; and provide post-secondary opportunities for Egg Harbor Township youth.
A 2019 Growing Apprenticeship in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant and PACE dual grant recipient, NJMEP will partner with Egg Harbor Township Schools to offer students pre-apprenticeship opportunities as Certified Production Technicians, a self-paced 125-hour online cohort program with stackable credentials for students with mechanical/problem-solving capabilities who are interested in careers as engineers, welders, machinists et al. Atlantic County Utilities Authority will help increase the pool of highly-trained water and wastewater-licensed operators in New Jersey by partnering with Egg Harbor Township Schools. A leader in water and land protection through responsible waste management services, ACUA’s Wastewater Specialist program will assist in providing greater employment opportunities to historically underrepresented groups in the industry, and ensure that on-the-job learning and technical instruction leads to the development of a highly skilled, licensed workforce that possesses the qualifications and credentials needed by the wastewater profession.
Atlantic County Workforce Development, an approved intermediary of the USDOL Office of Apprenticeship, coordinates resources and efficiently delivers workforce readiness services for residents and businesses of Atlantic County through educational and technical skills training that responds to the needs of employers. As an approved intermediary, ACWDB is qualified to assist in the development of registered apprenticeship programs. As such, it will work in conjunction with the school district to develop new programming, curriculum, and preparatory process and training required to establish new apprenticeable trade positions for EHTHS graduates. Additionally, ACWDB will offer support through their Summer Youth Employment Program to enhance the work experience with ACUA, as well as additional work experience opportunities for students through a new initiative recently launched to secure partnerships with approved apprenticeship businesses that will align flawlessly with Egg Harbor Township High School’s Career and
Technical Education coursework. ACWDB will also be involved in facilitating outcomes of the grant when transitioning from PACE to registered apprenticeship.
Interested students and their parents can participate in the PACE program Google Meet virtual information session at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, by going to meet.google.com/rxh-rucw-dnq. For more information, please check the district website. For program questions, contact Dr. Graham at 609-653-0100, ext. 1681 or via email to grahamc@eht.k12.nj.us.