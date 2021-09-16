EHT School District awarded $300,000 Pre-Apprenticeship Grant

Atlantic County Workforce Development, an approved intermediary of the USDOL Office of Apprenticeship, coordinates resources and efficiently delivers workforce readiness services for residents and businesses of Atlantic County through educational and technical skills training that responds to the needs of employers. As an approved intermediary, ACWDB is qualified to assist in the development of registered apprenticeship programs. As such, it will work in conjunction with the school district to develop new programming, curriculum, and preparatory process and training required to establish new apprenticeable trade positions for EHTHS graduates. Additionally, ACWDB will offer support through their Summer Youth Employment Program to enhance the work experience with ACUA, as well as additional work experience opportunities for students through a new initiative recently launched to secure partnerships with approved apprenticeship businesses that will align flawlessly with Egg Harbor Township High School’s Career and