EHT history notes
EHT HISTORY NOTES

EHT history notes

In this Whitey Swartz photo taken in 1966, workers are removing ties from the Pennsylvania Seashore Railroad. The line from McKee City to Mays Landing was known as the Newfield branch and had been used for many years to haul freight.

“Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ” books for sale at the museum. The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum is open on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment, unless a holiday or inclement weather. Location is 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

For more information, call 609-335-3313 or email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or visit the Facebook page for photos, videos and upcoming events.

