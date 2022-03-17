 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHT high school ALAB students gain career pathway knowledge from field professionals

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — All rise. The Business Discovery Day is now in session. Honorable Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrandt presiding.

On Friday, March 4, Academy of Law And Business (ALAB) students at Egg Harbor Township High School took part in the sixth annual Business Discovery Day — a networking event that gives them access to successful mentors in the field of law and business, helping to clarify and solidify their future career paths before they leave high school.

As the keynote speaker, Judge Garrabrandt kicked off the event by sharing her personal story about how she was elevated to the Superior Court, and exposed students to the One Judge One School program, a Cape-Atlantic initiative that brings judges into the classroom to help students gain a better understanding of the judicial system and grasp the relevance between what they are learning in the classroom and how those classroom lessons can be applied to real-world career opportunities.

Discovery Day 2022 also enabled the 54 high school students to attend additional breakout sessions by three other guest presenters including Camille Howarth, a 2015 ALAB graduate who is pursuing her Juris Doctorate from Drexel University Kline School of Law; Joe O’Neill, Egg Harbor Township High School special education teacher and entrepreneur of Maui Joe’s Shave Ice; and Anthony Mongeluzo, president of PCS20, a nationally-recognized, award-winning IT consulting and service firm with offices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Additionally, students had the opportunity to meet assistant dean for J.D. and graduate admissions at Seton Hall Law, Maria Isabel DiSciullo, who was a special guest at the event.

“The Academy is excited to partner with Seton Hall Law on other relevant experiences for our students in the future,” said Dr. Carmelita Graham, supervisor of Career and Technical Education and Instructional Technology for Egg Harbor Township Schools.

“ALAB students participate each year in the Business Discovery Day where they hear from local lawyers, judicial staff, and business owners and entrepreneurs. The students rotate among classrooms hearing from the various presenters about the day-to-day of their field, what it takes to succeed, and more,” said Graham.

Afterwards, the students participated in a networking lunch with all invited guests. For more information, contact Graham at 609-653-0100, ext. 1681.

