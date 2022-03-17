 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EHT 6th Grade Girls Win the South Jersey South Shore Championship

  • 0

Related to this story

Most Popular

History Notes

In 1955, John and Esther Fricano, from Vineland, began the journey of creating a special place for children with storybook characters from Mot…

PAL STEM Expo Saturday, March 26

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In 2018, in recognition and celebration of New Jersey’s world-class STEM economy, March was declared the inaugural New J…

Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

Travels with the Current

Nicole McArdle, of Egg Harbor Township, went to Nashville to visit her grandchildren and always brings The Current with her when she travels. …

History Notes

History Notes

Joseph Bennett Sr., a Chevy dealer for many years, had also been active in civic organizations in the area as a former freeholder, past presid…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News