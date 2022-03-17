EHT 6th Grade Girls Win the South Jersey South Shore Championship
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Jersey American Water plans to replace over two miles of aging water main in Northfield and Pleasantville. The project also includes repla…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Police Activities League Enforcer’s robotics team are New Jersey FIRST Tech Challenge champs for the seco…
In 1955, John and Esther Fricano, from Vineland, began the journey of creating a special place for children with storybook characters from Mot…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In 2018, in recognition and celebration of New Jersey’s world-class STEM economy, March was declared the inaugural New J…
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …
Nicole McArdle, of Egg Harbor Township, went to Nashville to visit her grandchildren and always brings The Current with her when she travels. …
Joseph Bennett Sr., a Chevy dealer for many years, had also been active in civic organizations in the area as a former freeholder, past presid…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE