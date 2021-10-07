 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township police department
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP POLICE BLOTTER

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Raihan Miah, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with DWI.

Roberto J. Colon, 39, of Absecon, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with threats.

Michael P. Doyle, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with DWI, assault by auto, death by auto, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of heroin.

Raihan Maih, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct.

Sarah A. Smith, 29, of Somers Point, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Karl R. Kenstler, 39, of Rockaway, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with shoplifting.

