Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Fernando Espinoza-Palomec, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 20 and charged with terroristic threats.

Dustin C. Anderson, 43, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 20 and charged with receive stolen property.

Kevin V. Scott, 34, of Salisbury, MD, was arrested May 21 and charged with exhibit false document, falsifying records, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse M. Campanell, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 23 and charged with driving under influence.

Kevin W. Butler, 57, of Bridgeton, was arrested May 25 and charged with shoplifting.