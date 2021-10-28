Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Charles H. Williams Jr., 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with shoplifting, defiant trespassing.

Joseph J. Erickson 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with shoplifting, conspiracy hinder.

William Green 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with shoplifting.

William Green 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with shoplifting.

Felix E. Dejesus-Horton, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with criminal mischief with damage.

Jonathan S. Munro, 35, of North Cape May, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia.

Felicia A. Jordan, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with shoplifting.

Michael J. Accardi, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with simple assault.

Robert F. Stanley II, 40, of Mays Landing, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with shoplifting.