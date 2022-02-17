Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Angeline G. Santiago, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with Simple Assault.

Patrick K. Grenald, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Burglary, Theft, Eluding Police.

Robert E. Smet, 38, of Galloway, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Defiant Trespasser.

Jamil A. Holley, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with Defiant Trespasser.

Jamir I. Blunt, 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with Simple Assault, Possession of a Weapon.

Carmine Palladino, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with DWI.

John R. Burns, 38, of Northfield, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with DWI.

Jamal Bashirbey, 42, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with Forged Writing, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest.