Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Shannon M. Huebner, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with DWI.

Crystal M. Meador-Hagerty, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Hypordermic Needle.

Hui Zhang, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with Simple Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, Harassment.

Charles H. Williams Jr., 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with Shoplifting.

Norberto Rosado Jr, 33, of Bayville, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with Shoplifting.

Lamar M. Morrison, 19, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Daniel D. Mcgee, 59, of Northfield, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with Shoplifting.

Richard C. Mitchell, 60, of Margate, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with Shoplifting.

Beth A. Rhody, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with Shoplifting.