Egg Harbor Township police blotter
Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jason J. Bishop, 46, Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 26 and charged with simple assault.

Liliana Parada, 21, Absecon, was arrested June 27 and charged with DWI.

Thomas F. Dougherty, 78, of Northfield, was arrested June 29 and charged with threaten to commit crime, harassment, possession of an unlawful weapon.

Rajieve Henry, 18, Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 1 and charged with simple assault.

Justin A. Horton, 31, Mays Landing, was arrested June 24 and charged with stalking, harassment, cyber harassment.

Derrick T. Ellis Jr., 40, Atlantic City, was arrested July 2 and charged with shoplifting.

Thomas M. Delgesso Jr., 25, Atlantic City, was arrested July 4 and charged with shoplifting.

Trecy T. Davis, 28, Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple assault.

Michael S. Lamendola, 20, Manalapan, was arrested July 7 and charged with simple assault, assault on police, assault on medical services, improper behavior.

Daniel F. Fontana, 44, Linwood, was arrested July 7 and charged with DWI.

Yanaijah Sharpe, 18, Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 8 and charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, harassment.

Breaking News