Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Michael F. Shamberg, 71, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 10 and charged with simple assault.

Jamie L. Braker, 26, of Forked River, was arrested June 10 and charged with driving under influence.

Thomas S. Adam, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 11 and charged with shoplifting.

Darci H. Wasylkowski, 36, of Tuckerton, was arrested June 12 and charged with driving under influence.

Jorge Bello-Chavez, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 12 and charged with simple assault.

Ricky M. Rosado, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 12 and charged with threaten to kill, burglary, defiant trespassing, obstruction of administration of law, hinder apprehension, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of weapon.

Gabriel Luna, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 8 and June 12 and charged with shoplifting.

Amy E. Barker, 39, of Millville, was arrested June 12 and charged with shoplifting.

Jaroslaw Cebula, 60, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 12 and charged with obstruction of administration of law, shoplifting.

Antonio J. Coslop, 22, of Northfield, was arrested June 13 and charged with driving under influence.

Stephen C. Lasher, 46, of Millville, was arrested June 13 and charged with driving under influence.

Stephen J. Lesniewski Jr., 40, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested June 14 and charged with shoplifting.

Jimmy L. Jones, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 14 and charged with burglary.

Victoria L. Tsougarakis, 55, of Seaside Heights, was arrested June 15 and charged with simple assault, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose.

Constance H. Chenoweth, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 15 and charged with shoplifting.

Sheila Mcgrath, 58, of Ocean City, was arrested June 15 and charged with driving under influence.

Keyshaun S. Grant-Wiley, 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 14 and June 15 and charged with shoplifting.

Omar F. Alford, 38, of Beachwood, was arrested June 16 and charged with simple assault.

Bobbie J. Bacon, 40, of Ventnor, was arrested June 16 and charged with possession/use of CDS.