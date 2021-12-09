Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jose M. Reyes, 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief.

John A. Gale, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with DWI.

Samirah L. Wilson, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with assault on police, criminal mischief with damage, obstruction, improper behavior, terroristic threats, shoplifting.

Sandra M. Oneill, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with simple assault.

Hui Zhang, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with theft.

Manuel E. Heyliger-Cruz, 55, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with robbery, resisting arrest, obstruction, shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia.

James E. Fletcher Jr., 20, of Franklinville, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with simple assault.