 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township police blotter
0 comments
Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Egg Harbor Township police blotter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jose M. Reyes, 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief.

John A. Gale, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with DWI.

Samirah L. Wilson, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with assault on police, criminal mischief with damage, obstruction, improper behavior, terroristic threats, shoplifting.

Sandra M. Oneill, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with simple assault.

Hui Zhang, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with theft.

Manuel E. Heyliger-Cruz, 55, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with robbery, resisting arrest, obstruction, shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia.

James E. Fletcher Jr., 20, of Franklinville, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with simple assault.

Kristina R. Campos, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.

Mark J. Kaylakie, 65, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with simple assault.

Eric A. Hernandez, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with possession of an imitation firearm.

Jesus M. Noguera-Bonilla, 51, of Wilmington, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest.

Jean M. Andujar, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with criminal mischief, conspiracy, burglalry, theft.

Karl R. Kenstler, 39, of Rockaway, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with shoplifting.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History notes
Egg Harbor-EHC

History notes

Pictured enjoying a special Thanksgiving meal at the Bargaintown School in 1944 are Fred Brockett, Charles and Evelyn Tortoro, Russell Brown, …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News