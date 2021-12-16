Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Aimee S. Altin, 68, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with Assault on police, bias intimidation, harassment.

Weston W. Reynolds, 40, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with shoplifting.

Joseph J. Stansberry, 36, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with criminal mischief, burglary.

Maureen M. McGarry, 41, of Northfield, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with possession or heroin.

Gerard J. Bradley Jr., 30, of Estell Manor, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with possession of heroin, receiving stolen property.

Michael A. Testa, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with resisting arrest, causing bodily injury, obstruction.

Mark C. Hewitt, 51, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with simple assault, obstruction.

Arnaldo J. Aponte-Sanchez, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with resisting arrest.

David P. Jones, 53, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, burglary, theft.