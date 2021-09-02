Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Matthew E. Manzini, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needle.

Matthew E. Manzini, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needle.

James F. Smith, 58, of Tuckerton, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with shoplifting.

Yasin A. Frazier, 41, of Trenton, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with counterfeiting.

Nathaniel H. Russell, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with stalking, threats, retaliation.

Christopher P. Mander, 32, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with possession of heroin, manufacturing CDS, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of cocaine.

Rachael M. Weidner, 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with possession of heroin, manufacturing CDS, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of cocaine.