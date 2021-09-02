 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township police blotter
0 comments
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP POLICE BLOTTER

Egg Harbor Township police blotter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Matthew E. Manzini, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needle.

Matthew E. Manzini, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needle.

James F. Smith, 58, of Tuckerton, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with shoplifting.

Yasin A. Frazier, 41, of Trenton, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with counterfeiting.

Nathaniel H. Russell, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with stalking, threats, retaliation.

Christopher P. Mander, 32, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with possession of heroin, manufacturing CDS, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of cocaine.

Rachael M. Weidner, 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with possession of heroin, manufacturing CDS, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of cocaine.

Maria D. Bisono, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with shoplifting.

Francisco Laureano, 23, of Staten Island, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with shoplifting.

Julio R. Flores-Garcia, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with shoplifting.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History notes
Egg Harbor-EHC

History notes

The photo shows phase one of the construction of the township’s new Municipal Building on the left. The building to the right was once the Bar…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News