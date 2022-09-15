Egg Harbor Township PAL to hold Open House & STEM Expo

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County will host a free open house and STEM Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Buddy’s Adventure Zone, 2542 Ridge Ave.

The First Tech Challenge and Sea Perch Robotics teams will have their builds on display. Members of the Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Education, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, Hobbytown Toms River, Atlantic County Master Composter and NASA Solar System Ambassador programs will also be participating. Families will be able to tour Buddy’s Adventure Zone Crossplex, which opened in June.

This brand new, 21,400-square-foot facility welcomes everyone to get involved, whether your interests are in traditional sports in our 14,400-square-foot AstroTurf facility, our esports room with state-of-the-art computers and simulation systems, or our media room, equipped with the most modern equipment you would need to bring your imagination to life. You can even walk up to the third-floor observatory that features a 14-inch telescope.

The Crossplex will be 80-by-180-feet wall to wall AstroTurf designed for grass sports including box lacrosse, arena football and field hockey. It also will be used for laser tag, batting cages, volleyball and other grass-related sports.

“Our mission and goal has always been to provide a meeting place where our children may enjoy educational, social and athletic activities under competent supervision and excellent role models,” said Hector Tavarez, executive director of the PAL of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County. “Buddy’s Adventure Zone will host a multitude of sporting events, media club and esports while our science-based programs will cater to those children that are interested in astronomy, robotics, science, technology, engineering and math.”