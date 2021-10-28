Egg Harbor Township History: Zinck’s Log Cabin

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

On the Black Horse Pike near the Farmington/Cardiff border in Egg Harbor Township was a very popular bar and restaurant called Zinck’s Log Cabin that was owned by the Price family from 1938-1972. They also owned Carmen’s Corner on the corner of Fire Road and the Black Horse Pike. Sport Hyundai now resides where Zinck’s was located. They specialized in seafood platters, for example, broiled lobster tail for $2.25. Also on the menu were sandwiches, and a hamburger for 35 cents. Stop by the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum to see the restaurant’s full menu)