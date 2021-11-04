 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township History: Zaberers Polar Bear Club Key
0 comments
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

Egg Harbor Township History: Zaberers Polar Bear Club Key

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

Did you know someone who was lucky enough to be a member of the Polar Bear Club at Zaberer's in McKee City?

Charlie Zaberer gave these out to VIP customers so they could enter through a side door and avoid the long lines out front. This Polar Bear key was recently donated to the GEHTHS museum by John Carman.

The museum is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, or by appointment. It is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. For more information, contact GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News