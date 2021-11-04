Egg Harbor Township History: Zaberers Polar Bear Club Key

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

Did you know someone who was lucky enough to be a member of the Polar Bear Club at Zaberer's in McKee City?

Charlie Zaberer gave these out to VIP customers so they could enter through a side door and avoid the long lines out front. This Polar Bear key was recently donated to the GEHTHS museum by John Carman.

The museum is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, or by appointment. It is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. For more information, contact GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.