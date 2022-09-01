 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

Egg Harbor Township History Notes

  • 0

The early Blackman Meeting House, a small cedar planked structure built in 1814 on Andrew Blackman’s land, became no longer large enough for religious meetings. So in 1821, a Building Fund was created, and a larger brick “Zion Methodist Episcopalian Church” was completed 200 years ago in 1822. The wood from the original meeting house was used to build a shelter for the horses of travelers who came in their buggies from as far as 20 miles away. Additions were made through the years but the interior remains the same as it was 200 years ago. This is a reminder of Egg Harbor Township’s deep religious history.

The GEHTHS Museum will be open after Labor Day weekend each Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. The museum is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egg Harbor Township History Notes

Egg Harbor Township History Notes

Benjamin Fox envisioned a “Venice of the East” for the West Atlantic City section of the township in the 1920s. This Spanish Revival stucco bu…

Jazz@thePoint Festival

SOMERS POINT — South Jersey Jazz Society presents a Celebration of Life and Legacy of the great jazz guitarist Pat Martino at this year’s Jazz…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News