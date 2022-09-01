Egg Harbor Township History Notes

The early Blackman Meeting House, a small cedar planked structure built in 1814 on Andrew Blackman’s land, became no longer large enough for religious meetings. So in 1821, a Building Fund was created, and a larger brick “Zion Methodist Episcopalian Church” was completed 200 years ago in 1822. The wood from the original meeting house was used to build a shelter for the horses of travelers who came in their buggies from as far as 20 miles away. Additions were made through the years but the interior remains the same as it was 200 years ago. This is a reminder of Egg Harbor Township’s deep religious history.