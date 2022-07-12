Egg Harbor Township History Notes

Before the housing boom, farms were abundant throughout Egg Harbor Township. Workers from Thomas Dix’s farm on Steelmanville Road in the Steelmanville section of the township, were busy during harvesting time as shown in this early photo.

Dix operated 100 acres of which about 30 acres were in lettuce. Other crops grown on the farm were cantaloupes, cabbage, tomatoes and peppers. Trucks carried the produce to Philadelphia and Atlantic City. Tom and his seven sons worked the farm. The Dix farm has not been in operation for several years, but in its heyday the farm would harvest about 500,000 heads of lettuce each spring.