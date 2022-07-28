Egg Harbor Township History Notes

In the 1940s, “Uncle Dick” (Richard) Collins had a grocery store and meat market called Pioneer Market located at the corner of Central Avenue and Bargaintown Road. The store later closed and left the area for Northfield. After a fire at the Northfield store, he returned to the same location in Bargaintown in the early ‘50s opening “Uncle Dick’s Family Market,” a larger store. It was the only food market in the area, unless you wanted to travel to Pleasantville.