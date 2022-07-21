Egg Harbor Township History Notes

Local contractor James Weeks is pictured on the extreme right building a spring board for the dock at the Bargaintown Pond in this 1947 photo by George Francis. Standing next to James is Percy French. Fully engaged in the project is Victor Gianni, and on far left is John Gianni. The Giannis volunteered their service free of change as did the others since it was a Pleasantville Kiwanis Club project. The project was deemed necessary as two swimmers were injured the past summer due to faulty decking.