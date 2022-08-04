Egg Harbor Township History Notes

Benjamin Fox visioned a “Venice of the East” for the West Atlantic City section of the township in the 1920s. This Spanish Revival stucco building, built in 1927, was owned by Mathis Motors. It has a red tile roof with high showroom interior and started out as a Studebaker dealership, but the depression of the late 20s put an end to that. Through the years it had changed hands, becoming an antique shop and car repair business before closing for good. The building will forever remain since it is listed on the New Jersey National Register of Historic Places in Atlantic County.