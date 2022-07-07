Egg Harbor Township History Notes for July 7, 2022

As stated in “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township NJ,” Bargaintown’s early one-room schoolhouse was located on Patcong Creek near Price’s Mill. One teacher taught all ages. The room was heated by a pot belly stove the older children would keep burning throughout the day as part of their job. The students were mostly made up of boys. In the township’s very early days, it was not mandatory for children to attend school.
Today, the Lakeside Condominiums entrance off Mill Road is where this little schoolhouse once stood.
