Egg Harbor Township History Notes: Breaking ground on Atlantic Christian School, 2002

Carole Karabashian, development director of Atlantic Christian School; Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough; Larry Masi of Capitol Company; co-Chair Pat Cassell, kindergarten teacher at the school; board Chair Tom Stark; Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson; the Rev. Tom Corbett; and Chief School Administrator Joe Sanelli break ground on the new school in November 2002 on Zion Road.

The plan was to open in September 2003. It was the school’s first permanent location and accommodated grades pre-K to 12. The school began in 1971 and had leased space in nine different locations.

Upcoming events

At 6 p.m. May 12, the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will have a recognition dinner at the Crab Trap restaurant in Somers Point. Guest speaker will be Nor’Easter Nick. Lots of great raffle prizes will be given all during the dinner. Anyone interested can call Lisa Press at 609-646-9633 for more information.

The EHT Historical Society Museum is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment at 6647 West Jersey Ave. For more information, email eht.gehthsmuseum@aol.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.