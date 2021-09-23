 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township History Notes Breakfast at Farmington School 1971
Egg Harbor Township History Notes

Egg Harbor Township History Notes Breakfast at Farmington School 1971

092321-cat-eht-notesphoto1.jpg
Mainland Journal archives

These first graders are enjoying a nutritious breakfast in their classroom at the Farmington School in 1971. Enjoying their cereal are, left to right, Troy Wiggins, Diane Cragin and Carol Oatman.

In back left to right are, Bobbie Long, Robbie Martin, James, Brooker, Debbie Brooke and Mary Ann Previti. The building is no longer used as a schoolhouse.

Upcoming EventsThursday, Oct. 21: John Dilks will give a slide show presentation about “Growing Up in Bargaintown, NJ” at EHT Community Center, large All Purpose room. Time: 7 pm. Suggested Donation: $2. GEHTHS members and students are FREE. Membership forms available.

