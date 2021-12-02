Egg Harbor Township high school students perform 'Legally Blonde: The Musical'

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The cast and crew of the Egg Harbor Township High School is preparing to “bend and snap” to entertain audiences with “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” Performances of this Broadway musical, which is based on the hit motion picture, take place at the school’s Performing Arts Center from Thursday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 5. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. The musical is comprised of nearly 100 students in the cast and crew. Student musicians also play in the show’s pit orchestra.
Director Matthew Guenther, who also teaches German at Egg Harbor Township High School, says he is excited to welcome live audiences back to the theater following the pandemic closures of the past year.
“We wanted to produce a musical this fall to bring fun and energy back to our school and community,” he said. “This show is so much. We know the audience will love it.”
Several of the roles are double-cast, due to the large number of students involved in the show. Featured actors include Ruby Doran and Emily Wynn as Elle Woods, and Alex Manzo as Professor Callahan. Aubrey Colbert and Brynne Wiser share the role of Paulette, while Ellie Savino and Alex Ciurlino play Vivienne Kensington. Warner Huntington and Emmett Foster are portrayed by John Paul Hammer and Johnathan Castro. Erin Maegerle and Emma Cortes play Brooke Wyndham.
The production team members are director Matt Guenther, crew advisor Kevin McCafferty, producer Jason Kristeller, choreographer Nancy Portnoy, vocal director David Milnes, costumer Leslie Volpe, orchestra Conductor Ben Fong, and sound specialist Jim Bates.
The production is rated PG-13 for mature themes. Tickets are $10. To reserve tickets, e-mail Jason Kristeller at kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us. Tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis. Face coverings are required at all times while inside the building.