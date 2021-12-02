Egg Harbor Township high school students perform 'Legally Blonde: The Musical'

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The cast and crew of the Egg Harbor Township High School is preparing to “bend and snap” to entertain audiences with “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” Performances of this Broadway musical, which is based on the hit motion picture, take place at the school’s Performing Arts Center from Thursday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 5. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. The musical is comprised of nearly 100 students in the cast and crew. Student musicians also play in the show’s pit orchestra.

Director Matthew Guenther, who also teaches German at Egg Harbor Township High School, says he is excited to welcome live audiences back to the theater following the pandemic closures of the past year.

“We wanted to produce a musical this fall to bring fun and energy back to our school and community,” he said. “This show is so much. We know the audience will love it.”