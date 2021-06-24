Egg Harbor Township High School Class of 2021 Seal of Biliteracy recipients

Egg Harbor Township High School announces that the Class of 2021 is graduating with 68 Seals of Biliteracy in six languages. The New Jersey Seal of Biliteracy program recognizes graduating seniors who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in English and another language. New Jersey is one of 42 states and the District of Columbia to honor students with this award.
Egg Harbor Township High School has participated in the Seal of Biliteracy Program for the past seven years. This year, with 68 Seals of Biliteracy being awarded to the Class of 2021, EHTHS now has awarded 479 Seals of Biliteracy — in 13 different languages — since the inception of the program in 2015.
Taking the Seal of Biliteracy assessment was challenging for the seniors this year, as testing had to be completed while all students were still learning from home. But the students rose to the challenge. It’s such an advantage to be able to read, write, understand, and to speak at a high level in both English and another language. The graduates from the Class of 2021 will certainly benefit in their future employment by being biliterate.
Two seniors graduated with two Seals of Biliteracy. Abigail Jacobo and Manuel Bettencourt are proficient at a high level not just in English, but also in French and Spanish.
Below are the names according to the language.
For Biliteracy in Arabic
Jwana Mazahreh
For Biliteracy in Tagalog
Sundra May Mimay
For Biliteracy in Vietnamese
Dan Tran
For Biliteracy in German
Ashley Conant
Alexander Ziegler
For Biliteracy in French
Kenny Au
Augustus Buzby
Jordan Davis
Justin Kent
Julianne Kirby
Colette Muteteke
Jason Pittner
Gabrielle Shockley
Denise Franchesca Solomon
Christopher Sunga
Ajani Young
For Biliteracy in French and Spanish
Manuel Bettencourt
Abigail Jacobo
For Biliteracy in Spanish
Arianna Abreu
Nicole Aguilar
Heidy Melissa Alcantara Bibieca
Lisbeth Atizol
William Bahnak
Jennifer Barralaga
Bianca Beltran
Brandon Berrio
William Coombs
Khalima Cottman
Cristal Cruz Benítez
Kelly Dalisay
Ariyana Davis
Anette Diaz
Stephen Escalante
Yeilie Feliciano
Nicholas Fortis
Matthew Frick
Gabriela Garcia Molina
Daniel Giraldo-Puerta
Sebastian Giron
Millin Gulati
Jason Hill
Patrick Hladun
Natasha Iqbal
Arabella Jarvie
Joseph Johnston
Kimberly Kline
Fernando Martinez
Devon Mason
Jesus Mejia
Leilani Moreno
Alanie Nieves
Samantha Oliver
Kayla Ortiz
Samantha Ortiz-Sanchez
Jose Palomino
Samantha Phung
Felix Quintanilla
Sophia Rodriguez
Madison Rodriguez
Danessa Rosario
Erick Santiago Figueroa
Julia Saporito
Nicolas Valdivieso
Fleur van der Molen
Rodney Velardi
Ivan Wang