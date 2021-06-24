Egg Harbor Township High School Class of 2021 Seal of Biliteracy recipients

Egg Harbor Township High School announces that the Class of 2021 is graduating with 68 Seals of Biliteracy in six languages. The New Jersey Seal of Biliteracy program recognizes graduating seniors who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in English and another language. New Jersey is one of 42 states and the District of Columbia to honor students with this award.

Egg Harbor Township High School has participated in the Seal of Biliteracy Program for the past seven years. This year, with 68 Seals of Biliteracy being awarded to the Class of 2021, EHTHS now has awarded 479 Seals of Biliteracy — in 13 different languages — since the inception of the program in 2015.

Taking the Seal of Biliteracy assessment was challenging for the seniors this year, as testing had to be completed while all students were still learning from home. But the students rose to the challenge. It’s such an advantage to be able to read, write, understand, and to speak at a high level in both English and another language. The graduates from the Class of 2021 will certainly benefit in their future employment by being biliterate.

Two seniors graduated with two Seals of Biliteracy. Abigail Jacobo and Manuel Bettencourt are proficient at a high level not just in English, but also in French and Spanish.