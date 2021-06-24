 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township High School Class of 2021 Seal of Biliteracy recipients
Egg Harbor Township High School Class of 2021 Seal of Biliteracy recipients

Egg Harbor Township High School announces that the Class of 2021 is graduating with 68 Seals of Biliteracy in six languages. The New Jersey Seal of Biliteracy program recognizes graduating seniors who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in English and another language. New Jersey is one of 42 states and the District of Columbia to honor students with this award.

Egg Harbor Township High School has participated in the Seal of Biliteracy Program for the past seven years. This year, with 68 Seals of Biliteracy being awarded to the Class of 2021, EHTHS now has awarded 479 Seals of Biliteracy — in 13 different languages — since the inception of the program in 2015.

Taking the Seal of Biliteracy assessment was challenging for the seniors this year, as testing had to be completed while all students were still learning from home. But the students rose to the challenge. It’s such an advantage to be able to read, write, understand, and to speak at a high level in both English and another language. The graduates from the Class of 2021 will certainly benefit in their future employment by being biliterate.

Two seniors graduated with two Seals of Biliteracy. Abigail Jacobo and Manuel Bettencourt are proficient at a high level not just in English, but also in French and Spanish.

Below are the names according to the language.

For Biliteracy in Arabic

Jwana Mazahreh

For Biliteracy in Tagalog

Sundra May Mimay

For Biliteracy in Vietnamese

Dan Tran

For Biliteracy in German

Ashley Conant

Alexander Ziegler

For Biliteracy in French

Kenny Au

Augustus Buzby

Jordan Davis

Justin Kent

Julianne Kirby

Colette Muteteke

Jason Pittner

Gabrielle Shockley

Denise Franchesca Solomon

Christopher Sunga

Ajani Young

For Biliteracy in French and Spanish

Manuel Bettencourt

Abigail Jacobo

For Biliteracy in Spanish

Arianna Abreu

Nicole Aguilar

Heidy Melissa Alcantara Bibieca

Lisbeth Atizol

William Bahnak

Jennifer Barralaga

Bianca Beltran

Brandon Berrio

William Coombs

Khalima Cottman

Cristal Cruz Benítez

Kelly Dalisay

Ariyana Davis

Anette Diaz

Stephen Escalante

Yeilie Feliciano

Nicholas Fortis

Matthew Frick

Gabriela Garcia Molina

Daniel Giraldo-Puerta

Sebastian Giron

Millin Gulati

Jason Hill

Patrick Hladun

Natasha Iqbal

Arabella Jarvie

Joseph Johnston

Kimberly Kline

Fernando Martinez

Devon Mason

Jesus Mejia

Leilani Moreno

Alanie Nieves

Samantha Oliver

Kayla Ortiz

Samantha Ortiz-Sanchez

Jose Palomino

Samantha Phung

Felix Quintanilla

Sophia Rodriguez

Madison Rodriguez

Danessa Rosario

Erick Santiago Figueroa

Julia Saporito

Nicolas Valdivieso

Fleur van der Molen

Rodney Velardi

Ivan Wang

