Egg Harbor Township Eagle Scout ceremony

Aidan Bamberger, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, recently celebrated achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, in the company of family, friends, and local dignitaries. Aidan has been a scout since age 6, first with Pack 94, then with Troop 94, both of the Township. In order to become an Eagle Scout — Scouting's highest rank — Aidan earned 33 merit badges and other awards, racked up 69 camping nights, and performed many hours of service to his community, including bike path clean-ups, food drives, National Night Out, and other events.

Aidan performed his Eagle Scout project for the Greate Egg Harbor Historical Society, in the Township. The project included the construction of a raised shrub bed with a flagpole to enhance the outdoor events area. Aidan planned, organized, and supervised a team of scouts and scout leaders who constructed, planted stained, and landscaped the shrub bed. Additionally, a pre-existing adjacent deck was stained and landscaped to complement the raised bed area. Electrical work was completed by a licensed electrician so that the American flag can constantly fly at the Historical Society and solar landscaping lights were also installed to enhance the improved areas.