Egg Harbor Township Community Partnership Dice & Dine May 19

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Dice & Dine event organized by the nonprofit Community Partnership for township schools will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 19 at Linwood Country Club.

The fundraiser will feature live casino games provided by Full House Casino Entertainment, food stations, a 50-50 raffle and auction. The open-to-the-public, indoor/outdoor event promises a fun evening from start to finish by providing each attendee with $50 in casino chips and two drink tickets when they arrive. Guests will have the opportunity to test their luck at eight blackjack tables, two craps tables, two roulette wheels and a Big 6 Money Wheel. Additional chips will be available for purchase throughout the night. At the end of the evening, “gamblers” can exchange their chips for auction tickets and the chance to win prizes.

Auction donations to date include a foursome at Greate Bay Country Club; associate membership at Harbor Pines Golf Club; tickets to Liberty Science Center; midweek overnight stays and dinner at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Resorts Casino Hotel and Ocean Casino Resort; show tickets and dinner at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City; a Passion Vines private wine tasting for six; tickets to Playland’s Castaway Cove; a golf-themed basket from Adams Perfect Funeral Home; and gift cards to Juliano’s Pub and Grill, Dino’s Deli and Grill, Little’s Dairy Bar and Fro Me A Party.

Event tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/yp22n5m8 through May 19. Seven sponsorship packages — ranging from a $250 Friend of the Foundation sponsorship to the $10,000 naming rights Jackpot Presenting Sponsorship — are also available through Friday.

For more information on the event, visit communitypartnershipeht.org, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.