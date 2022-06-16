Dice & Dine Raises Over $12,500 for Egg Harbor Township Schools and Honors Six Local Aces

Dice & Dine raises over $12,500 for EHT schools

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Community Partnership rolled the dice on fundraising and came out a winner raising more than $12,500 for Egg Harbor Township schools.

Dedicated to providing supplemental funding for capital projects, instructional technology, academic enhancement and extra-curricular activities not covered by the local school district budget, the Community Partnership also honored six Egg Harbor Township “aces” who go above and beyond to lift up others.

Recipients of this year’s Lou DeScioli Community Spirit Award were Egg Harbor Township High School alums Ed Bertino, Ron Koons, Tommy Rizzotte, Jeremiah Simmons and Heidi Vazquez — all Egg Harbor Township police officers who provide “Not Even Once” (NEO) anti-drug instructional programming for local high school seniors. Anthony Brown, a maintenance tech at Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School, was honored with the George Wilkinson Outstanding Staff Member award.

The 16 event sponsors included: $3,000 Royal Flush Sponsor (The Donovan Financial Group/UBS); $2,000 Full House Sponsors (Atlanticare, Brown & Brown Benefit Advisors, Cooper Levenson Attorneys At Law, and Greens & Grains); $1,000 Table Game Sponsors (Atlantic Capes Fisheries Inc. and Remington & Vernick Engineers); $500 Ace of Spades Sponsors (Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Fulton Bank, Kates Schneider Engineering LLC, Law Office of Stephanie Albrecht-Pedrick, LLC and OceanFirst Bank); $250 Friend of the Foundation (D’Arcy Johnson Day, P.C.; Fraytak Veisz Hopkins Duthie, P.C. Architects-Planners; Ford Scott & Associates; and Glenn Insurance Inc.).

More than $2,000 was raised from auction donations including a golf foursome from Greate Bay Country Club; two admission tickets to Liberty Science Center; overnight stays and dinner packages from The Borgata, Ocean Casino Resort and Resorts Casino Hotel; dinner and show tickets from The Hard Rock; a private wine tasting for six from Passion Vines; ride, go-kart and mini-golf passes from Playland’s Castaway Cove; associate golf membership from Harbor Pines Golf Club; $50 gift cards from Grace & Glory Yoga; Juliano’s Pub & Grill, Little’s Dairy Bar and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall; $25 gift cards from Dino’s Deli & Grill and Fro Me A Party; $20 gift card from Great Wall; golf-themed gift basket from Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes; $100 gift card and gift basket from Greens & Grains; $200 gift card and gift basket from Bernie Robbins Jewelers; two tickets and a parking pass to the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer; two tickets to the AC Beer & Music Festival from Good Time Tricycle; and a Basket of Cheer donated.